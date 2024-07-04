Vaccine Development Training Of OIC Scientists Begins In Jakarta
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:18 PM
COMSTECH in collaboration with Indonesian Ministry of Health, PT Bio Farma, and Padjadjaran University, the Center of Excellence on vaccine and biotechnology products, enrolled 12 researchers from nine OIC member states for training in virology and vaccine technology
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) COMSTECH in collaboration with Indonesian Ministry of Health, PT Bio Farma, and Padjadjaran University, the Center of Excellence on vaccine and biotechnology products, enrolled 12 researchers from nine OIC member states for training in virology and vaccine technology.
The program officially commenced with an opening ceremony in Jakarta. The event was held concurrently with a vaccine and virology workshop, accessible online to researchers and the general public across OIC member states.
Ambassadors and representatives from OIC embassies in Jakarta were also present at the ceremony, said a news release.
The program offers a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing the workshops, industry visits, and laboratory training.
Trainees will have the opportunity to visit PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia, Kalbe Business Innovation Center, and BRIN laboratories in Jakarta.
They will also undergo intensive training at PT Bio Farma's laboratory and the central laboratories of UNPAD Bandung and Jatinangor. This program is aimed at researchers from OIC member countries who want to gain knowledge and expertise in vaccine manufacturing.
The program is designed to foster knowledge sharing and equip researchers with the necessary skills and expertise in virology and vaccine technology, ultimately strengthening vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities within OIC member countries.
This third phase of one month-long training program will be held in Jakarta and Bandung, west Java.
Participants from Indonesia, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Egypt, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda, are participating in the program. First two phases of the same program have been successfully conducted in Indonesia in 2022 and 2023.
In his opening remarks, Indonesia's Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, emphasized the role of the program in strengthening the capabilities of researchers from OIC countries in vaccine manufacturing.
He highlighted the importance of expanding vaccine research and development beyond developed nations, aiming for a more equitable global vaccine production capacity.
He said that this fellowship program is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Indonesian government and the OIC-COMSTECH.
He underscored the significance of this initiative in ensuring global access to vaccines during future pandemics.
Recent Stories
BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
Five injured in road mishap
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders
Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes5 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme3 minutes ago
-
Poultry meat price surges in Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
NEPRA to hold public hearing on Monday about charging uniform tariff9 minutes ago
-
Nazir assumes charge of Commissioner IRD9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt provides scholarships to 75000 students9 minutes ago
-
Health advocates call for enhanced cigarette taxes for public health9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness works in Murree19 minutes ago
-
All departments directed to make contingency plan for possible floods, Muharram19 minutes ago
-
Open court held under federal ombudsman19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to pursue anti-terrorism, dispute resolution, multilateralism goals during UNSC term: PM19 minutes ago
-
PHA to upgrade parks and green belts29 minutes ago