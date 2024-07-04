Vaccine development training of OIC scientists begins in Jakarta

COMSTECH in collaboration with Indonesian Ministry of Health, PT Bio Farma, and Padjadjaran University, the Center of Excellence on vaccine and biotechnology products, enrolled 12 researchers from nine OIC member states for training in virology and vaccine technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) COMSTECH in collaboration with Indonesian Ministry of Health, PT Bio Farma, and Padjadjaran University, the Center of Excellence on vaccine and biotechnology products, enrolled 12 researchers from nine OIC member states for training in virology and vaccine technology.

The program officially commenced with an opening ceremony in Jakarta. The event was held concurrently with a vaccine and virology workshop, accessible online to researchers and the general public across OIC member states.

Ambassadors and representatives from OIC embassies in Jakarta were also present at the ceremony, said a news release.

The program offers a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing the workshops, industry visits, and laboratory training.

Trainees will have the opportunity to visit PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia, Kalbe Business Innovation Center, and BRIN laboratories in Jakarta.

They will also undergo intensive training at PT Bio Farma's laboratory and the central laboratories of UNPAD Bandung and Jatinangor. This program is aimed at researchers from OIC member countries who want to gain knowledge and expertise in vaccine manufacturing.

The program is designed to foster knowledge sharing and equip researchers with the necessary skills and expertise in virology and vaccine technology, ultimately strengthening vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities within OIC member countries.

This third phase of one month-long training program will be held in Jakarta and Bandung, west Java.

Participants from Indonesia, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Egypt, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda, are participating in the program. First two phases of the same program have been successfully conducted in Indonesia in 2022 and 2023.

In his opening remarks, Indonesia's Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, emphasized the role of the program in strengthening the capabilities of researchers from OIC countries in vaccine manufacturing.

He highlighted the importance of expanding vaccine research and development beyond developed nations, aiming for a more equitable global vaccine production capacity.

He said that this fellowship program is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Indonesian government and the OIC-COMSTECH.

He underscored the significance of this initiative in ensuring global access to vaccines during future pandemics.