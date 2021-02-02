UrduPoint.com
Vaccine Drive In Provincial Capitals To Start Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Vaccine drive in provincial capitals to start tomorrow: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in all the provincial capitals would start from Wednesday (February 3).

In his tweet, the minister who is also Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for corona said that the corona vaccination drive in Islamabad was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said the frontline health workers would receive the vaccine on priority.

On Monday, Pakistan received first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine as a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed here.

