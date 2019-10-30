Vagrancy act ready for approval from PA for social security of beggars, elimination of professional beggars: Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administrations concerned to take immediate measures for identification and acquisition of required land for the establishment of social welfare complexes in newly merged tribal districts.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting of social welfare department at Chief Minister House Peshawar.Practicable and result oriented measures should be taken in order to support and facilitate the special people of tribal districts. The provincial government would extend all possible support to make the Prime Minister's vision for welfare state a success story, he told the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the measures regarding social security of beggars and action against professional beggars and told that vagrancy Act has been prepared and submitted to Provincial Assembly for approval.Action against professional beggars would be initiated through district governments after the enactment of proposed law.The Chief Minister said that Vagrancy Act for the social security measures for beggars and action against professional beggars would be approved in the upcoming session of provincial assembly. Expansion of Zamung Kor (Model Institute for State Children) to divisional headquarters is also under process. PC-1 of non ADP scheme is ready in this respect. The livelihood opportunities and resources should also be provided to the special people of merged areas.He urged the need for all time activation and supervision of Panahgahs (Shelter homes) in Peshawar and all the divisional headquarters in order to further improve their performance with the passage of time. He agreed with the specimen of senior citizens card designed for the provision of incentives to Senior Citizens in the province and directed that rules under the relevant law should also be devised so that provision of proposed incentives to the senior citizens could be ensured in best manner.

While briefing about the eight priority projects under the social welfare department, the meeting was told that eight Panagahs have been established in different divisional headquarters of the province while establishment of Panagahs in Wana and Khyber is in progress for which additional resources have been requested from Federal government through P&D department.In order to provide incentives to Senior Citizens of the province, 7 lac and 85 Thousand senior citizens have been registered. Special counter at Lady Reading Hospital has also been established while instructions have been issued to all Chief Executive Officers of all medical teaching institutes and district headquarter hospitals for the establishment of special counters.While briefing about the detoxification and rehabilitation of drug addicts, it was disclosed that both the facilities detoxification and rehabilitation of drug addicts would be available under the one roof at all divisional headquarters.Tailoring and other Skills Training is also being provided in rehabilitation centers so that these people could initiate their own business. Three centers of Women Skill Development in Swat, Karak and Nowshera are operational while operationalization of two new skills development centers is under process.Child protection units are being established at divisional headquarters including merged areas. Child protection helpline 1121 have been operationalized on provincial level and two Kiosk have been established.The meeting was told that all the initiatives under the social welfare department are being extended to newly merged districts. The Chief Minister has directed to expedite the social welfare activities in the newly merged districts so that relief could be given to the tribal people as soon as possible.