Vaisakhi, 326th Khalsa birth anniversary celebrated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A grand and spiritually charged celebration of the Vaisakhi Mela and the 326th Khalsa birth anniversary took place on Monday at the revered Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe gathered to participate in the religious festivities with immense devotion. The main ceremony witnessed the special participation of prominent federal and provincial dignitaries including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Khalil Das Kohistani, and Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. Also in attendance were Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, and key representatives from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Minister Khalil Das Kohistani expressed heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion, extending his wishes on behalf of the Hindu community. He emphasised the universal message of peace, love and humanity taught by Baba Guru Nanak.

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom, noting that Sikh pilgrims leave the country with love and respect in their hearts. He lauded the local administration for ensuring smooth arrangements for the event.

Highlighting a historic milestone, Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora announced that 6,800 visas had been issued to Sikh pilgrims from abroad starting April 10—marking an unprecedented turnout. He expressed gratitude to the prime minister, Punjab chief minister, chief secretary, and home secretary for their unwavering support.

Ramesh Singh Arora also declared that efforts are underway to restore and reopen inactive gurdwaras across Pakistan. He underlined Pakistan’s inclusive spirit, contrasting it with the challenges faced by minorities in neighboring India. He commended the efforts of the local administration, especially the deputy commissioner and district police officer Nankana Sahib, for their exemplary work in hosting the event.

The ceremony concluded with a powerful message of interfaith harmony and a collective pledge to uphold the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak. Ceremonial robes (Saropas) were presented to several visiting dignitaries and religious leaders, including SGPC Jatha Leader Young Bahadur Singh, DGPC Jatha Leader Daljit Singh, Jagjeet Singh Pullar, Saranjeet Singh, Jaheender Kaur, Ravinder Singh, Sardar Mahesh Singh, Sardar Bishan Singh, Bhagat Singh, and Tara Singh.

Special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity, and harmony in Pakistan and around the world.