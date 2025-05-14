- Home
Valiant Armed Forces Fortified By Unwavering National Resolve Defended Motherland In Heroic Manner: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday in his address to the soldiers deployed at the frontline areas said the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, fortified by the unwavering resolve of the nation, defended the motherland in a heroic manner and dealt a decisive blow to the adversary’s dastardly aggression
The prime minister accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Minister for Planning and Development, Information Minister, visited Pasrur Cantonment, Sialkot to commend the exceptional bravery and professionalism of the troops during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, part of The Marka-e-Haq (The Battle for Truth). Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, were also present during the visit, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Commending the Armed Forces on their exemplary performance in the Marka-e-Haq, the Prime Minister stated, “History will eternally record, how within few hours, Pakistan’s defenders extinguished India’s unprovoked aggression with unmatched precision and resolve.”
During the visit, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the conduct of the battle and the current operational preparedness of the Corps.
Interacting with officers and brave men at the frontline, the Prime Minister lauded their high morale, exceptional professionalism, and unflinching readiness.
The Prime Minister further affirmed, “Pakistan takes immense pride in its brave sons; they are the crown jewels of the nation.” He said that the blatant aggression against innocent civilians resulting into martyrdom of children, women and elderly and calling them terrorists is utterly shameful and against all international laws, norms and morality.
He stated that despite Pakistan's offer of neutral investigations, India deliberately evaded such a path, as they had nothing to prove and based on a false pretext and bloated arrogance and ego, launched the offensive, "for which it has got a very befitting response, Alhumdulillah”.
The Prime Minister also said that our martyrs have always been our pride and the nation shall eternally remain indebted to them.
Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Chief of Army Staff and Corps Commander Gujranwala.
