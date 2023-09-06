Valiant armed forces ready to defend country: Amna Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The valiant armed forces are ready to defend the country from any external aggression, said Ambassador Amna Baloch, at a special event held on Wednesday to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan at Press Club Brussels.

The event was jointly organized by the Pak-Belg Socio Cultural Association and Pakistani Community in Brussels.

A large number of Pakistani diaspora representing various walks of life attended the event.

Dr. Ali Sherazi, Dr. Kamran , Chaudhry Imran Saqib, Sardar Mehmood Iqbal and Sardar Siddiqe lauded the great sacrifices of the armed forces in the defence and security of Pakistan in their speeches.

In her remarks, the chief guest, Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg, Amna Baloch highlighted the history and significance of the day.

She underscored that 6th September is a reminder of the great sacrifices made to foil the nefarious designs against Pakistan. The nation acknowledges the valour of the Pakistan armed forces and Defence Day is celebrated to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

A documentary based on the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan's Armed forces was also screened. It carried a strong message that defence of Pakistan was supreme and its protection was an honourable duty.

The ceremony ended with a special prayer for the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the armed forces.