Valiant Pakistan army officer laid to rest with full military honors

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The funeral prayer of Major Bilal Aftab Warraich, a brave Pakistan Army officer, was offered with full military honors at Masjid Al-Huda, Satellite Town in Mirpurkhas.

According to the details, the ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including Sindh Minister for Tourism and Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili and other senior officials.

The atmosphere was filled with deep grief and sorrow as hundreds of citizens, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army paid their last respects to the late officer.

During the funeral rites, Major Bilal was presented a military salute and paid tribute with full ceremonial protocol. The attendees, including senior lawyers, notables of the city, and citizens, paid their respects to the late officer, highlighting his dedication and commitment to serving the country.

Major Bilal Aftab Warraich was later laid to rest at the Military Graveyard, Mirpurkhas, with full military honors.

