Validation workshop on KP Protection and Welfare Policy on Transgender & Intersex Persons 2025 held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Social Welfare Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Blue Veins, organized a Validation Workshop on the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection and Welfare Policy on Transgender & Intersex Persons 2025.

The workshop brought together representatives from government departments, including the Police Department, NADRA, Health, Right to Information and Services Commission, Child Protection & Welfare Commission, Commission on Status of Women, Directorate General of Law and Human Rights, civil society, academia, legal experts, media, and transgender leaders to discuss and validate the draft policy, a landmark step toward ensuring dignity, rights, and equal opportunities for transgender persons in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Umara Khan, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department, reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “The Social Welfare Department is dedicated to creating an enabling environment where transgender persons can live with dignity and equal rights.

This policy reflects our resolve to translate constitutional guarantees into reality and to ensure no one is left behind.”

Farzana Jan, President of the TransAction Alliance, appreciated the inclusive process of policy development and called for its swift enactment: “For years, the transgender community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been waiting for meaningful policy reforms.

This policy gives us hope, but we urge the government to move quickly from paper to practice so that our rights are not only recognized but also realized.

”

Rizwan Shah , Coordinator at NCHR, highlighted the Commission’s role in protecting vulnerable groups.

“The NCHR is committed to serving all vulnerable communities, including transgender persons.

Supporting this policy aligns with our mandate to uphold human rights and ensure equal protection under the law.”

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, underlined the significance of the policy framework: “The KP Protection and Welfare Policy on Transgender & Intersex Persons 2025 is a milestone for social justice. It provides a roadmap to address systemic barriers and institutional discrimination while ensuring access to services, safety, and opportunities for transgender persons.”

The workshop participants acknowledged the government’s initiative and emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure smooth adoption and implementation of the policy. They also stressed that this policy could serve as a model for other provinces, helping Pakistan advance its commitments to human rights and social inclusion.

The policy will facilitate the effective implementation of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 and represents an important turning point in the province’s efforts to safeguard the rights of marginalized groups and build a society based on equality, justice, and human dignity.