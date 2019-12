Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the validity period of journalist railway cards till Feb 28, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the validity period of journalist railway cards till Feb 28, 2020

According to PR sources here on Friday, the validity of the railway journalist cards was Dec 31, which now had been increased.

The issuance process for new railway concession cards would start in February 2020, sources added.