Valour Of Rashid Minhas Reminds Of Selfless Commitment Of PAF Officers: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan Air Force pilot Rashid Minhas, youngest recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "His was an act of valour & courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to motherland. He will always live in our nation's heart."

