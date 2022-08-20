Valour of Rashid Minhas reminds of selfless commitment of PAF officers: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan Air Force pilot Rashid Minhas, youngest recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan Air Force pilot Rashid Minhas, youngest recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "His was an act of valour & courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to motherland. He will always live in our nation's heart."