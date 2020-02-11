Valuable state land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive on Charsadda road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration conducted an operation against encroachments and demolished several illegal structures at Charsadda road here on Tuesday.

According to spokesman, heavy machinery was used in the grand operation for removing encroachments and added that Assistant Commissioner Dr Ihtashamul Haq along with officials of KP Highway Authority supervised the drive.

He said valuable state land stretching nine kanals and six marlas was retrieved from illegal occupation during the operation.

He said that worth of the land amounted to millions of rupees and added that operation would continue against encroachment mafia.

He said that deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Ashgar had directed for expediting the encroachment operation across the district.