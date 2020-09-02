UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Valuables At Store Of Dar-ul-Aman Burnt After Fire Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Valuables at store of Dar-ul-Aman burnt after fire incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Valuables worth thousands of rupees gutted as fire erupted in store of Dar-ul-Aman Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the initial cause of fire is termed as short circuit. As the result of fire, valuables including computers, fans, stitching machines and some other important articles of furniture gutted.

Following information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and evacuated women and kids from Dar ul Aman.

The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire immediately and thus saved the whole building of Dar ul Aman from catching fire. All the inhabitant of Dar ul Aman are safe as they were shifted to safer place, said official sources.

Related Topics

Fire Muzaffargarh SITE Rescue 1122 Women All From

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

15 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

16 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

40 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

49 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.