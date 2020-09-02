Valuables at store of Dar-ul-Aman burnt after fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Valuables worth thousands of rupees gutted as fire erupted in store of Dar-ul-Aman Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the initial cause of fire is termed as short circuit. As the result of fire, valuables including computers, fans, stitching machines and some other important articles of furniture gutted.

Following information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and evacuated women and kids from Dar ul Aman.

The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire immediately and thus saved the whole building of Dar ul Aman from catching fire. All the inhabitant of Dar ul Aman are safe as they were shifted to safer place, said official sources.