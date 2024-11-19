Valuables burnt in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Valuables were reduced to ashes in a fire at a house in Madina Town police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a fire had erupted in a house at Ghalib City, Madina Town, due to leakage of a gas cylinder.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious furniture and other materials.

Receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and put out the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.