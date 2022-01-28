UrduPoint.com

Valuables Worth Rs 12m Looted From House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

Three robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs 12 million from a house in Valencia Town here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Three robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs 12 million from a house in Valencia Town here on Friday.

Police said the dacoits entered the house and made the family hostage at gun point.

They looted gold ornaments worth Rs 7.2 million, Rs 900,000 cash, three costly wrist watches and a gun. The dacoits also took away a vehicle worth Rs 35 million.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Police said the accused would be traced soon with the help of CCTV cameras.

>