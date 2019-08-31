Valuables Worth Rs 2.4m Looted In D G Khan
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Six dacoits deprived a family of valuables worth Rs 2.4 million in Kot Chutta police limits on Saturday.
According to the police, a farmer, Munir Ahmed Ahmadani of Charohawala Mauza, informed the police that six robbers entered his home, made the family hostage and took away 30-tola gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables worth Rs 2.4 million.
The Kot Chutta police registered a case and started investigation.