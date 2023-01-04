Valuables worth Rs 30.7 millions recovered during last month

SARGODA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha police recovered valuables worth Rs 30.7 million from the thieves and dacoits in 276 raids during the last month.

According to report issued here on Wednesday, the teams recovered gold worth Rs 2.2 million,cash Rs 7.2 million,dumper worth Rs 7.2 million,vego mini truck worth Rs 5.5 million,96 motorcycles worth Rs 4.8 millions,3 rickshaws worth Rs 3.

7 millions,37 cattle wort in 6 millions and other valuables worth Rs 1.6 millions from their possession.

Police registered 591 cases against illegal weapon holders and recovered 31 kalashnikov,68 rifles,113 guns,432 pistols of 30 bore and 18533 bullets.

Police recovered 16.3 kg heroin,172.9 kg hashish,16.5 kg opium,181 grams ice,13052 liters wine, while four working distilleries were unearthed during December.