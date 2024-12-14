Valuables worth thousands stolen from girls' elementary school in Hassanabdal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Thieves broke into the Government Girls Elementary School in Dhoke Mera, Hassanabdal, making off with valuables worth thousands of rupees.

The theft took place on Saturday, and the headmistress reported it to the Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to the complaint, the thieves stole electric appliances and office equipment from the school. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

