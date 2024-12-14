Valuables Worth Thousands Stolen From Girls' Elementary School In Hassanabdal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Thieves broke into the Government Girls Elementary School in Dhoke Mera, Hassanabdal, making off with valuables worth thousands of rupees.
The theft took place on Saturday, and the headmistress reported it to the Hassanabdal Police Station.
According to the complaint, the thieves stole electric appliances and office equipment from the school. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Valuables worth thousands stolen from girls' elementary school in Hassanabdal3 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival continues with vibrant performances at PNCA3 minutes ago
-
05-day national polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK from December 163 minutes ago
-
Danyal, Abbasi attend Christmas celebrations at Muslim League house Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
KDA launches park renovation project12 minutes ago
-
Fake robbery drama unveiled; cash restored to rightful owner12 minutes ago
-
Doctors express concern over HIV issue, demand transparent inquiry13 minutes ago
-
Gram growers advised to take extra care in December13 minutes ago
-
Psychological tests conducted for ICT police officers13 minutes ago
-
District administration Jhang imposes fines and arrests shopkeepers13 minutes ago
-
President’s objections to seminaries’ bill nothing to do with FATF: Tarar13 minutes ago
-
Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK22 minutes ago