Valuation Table For Year 2024-25 Discussed At Revenue Officials Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem on Monday chaired a meeting of revenue officials to discuss matter pertaining to finalizing a fresh valuation table for market-based assessment of immovable property value in Khanewal district for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.
ADCR thoroughly checked urban rates of property in the meeting attended by Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars and FBR inspectors.
She asked officials to fix urban and commercial property in accordance with market value unveiled through field survey for the purpose of tax assessment.
She asked officials to speed work and added that the new rates would be enforced for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 as soon as these are finalized.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachers provide professional training to students:DC Larkana8 seconds ago
-
Shrimp farming workshop concludes12 seconds ago
-
Famous film actress Rani remembered on death anniversary15 seconds ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Finance Minister Aurangzeb9 minutes ago
-
IG Police Punjab visit Safe City Faisalabad20 minutes ago
-
No death reported in Mujahid colony incident,DPO20 minutes ago
-
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election43 minutes ago
-
Truck driver shot dead over resistance in dacoity50 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held60 minutes ago
-
Dr Eshratul Ebad congratulates KP Governor1 hour ago
-
PESCO recovers Rs 15bln from defaulters1 hour ago
-
Seven cattle makeshifts points to be set up in district1 hour ago