Valuation Table for year 2024-25 discussed at Revenue officials meeting

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem on Monday chaired a meeting of revenue officials to discuss matter pertaining to finalizing a fresh valuation table for market-based assessment of immovable property value in Khanewal district for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

ADCR thoroughly checked urban rates of property in the meeting attended by Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars and FBR inspectors.

She asked officials to fix urban and commercial property in accordance with market value unveiled through field survey for the purpose of tax assessment.

She asked officials to speed work and added that the new rates would be enforced for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 as soon as these are finalized.