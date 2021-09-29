Value added exports surge by $3.8b during 2020-21: Prime Minister told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the country's exports wherein he was told that during 2020-21, the value added exports had witnessed a surge of $3.8 billion.

It was also told that owing to government's investment friendly policies and incentives to the exporters, the non-traditional exports also increased by $2.7 billion during the previous fiscal year.

The commerce ministry told the participants that traditionally, textile products were being exported from Pakistan but in order to increase the volume, steps were being taken for export of non-traditional items like minerals, food products, fruits, information technology and ceramics.

The prime minister said the government was extending all possible facilities to the exporters.

He called for promoting non-traditional exports and focusing more on the countries with more demand for Pakistan's products.

He also instructed for giving targets to the trade attach at Pakistan's embassies for enhancement of exports and examine their performance using the same yardstick.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf and senior officers attended the meeting.