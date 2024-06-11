Value Added Textile Sector Demands Continuity Of FTR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The value added textile sector has demanded continuity of Final Tax Regime (FTR), apprehending that amendments to it would multiply problems of the exporters.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chaudhary Salamat Ali, Group Leader Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), said that the exporters are already paying 1% final income tax and under FTR hundred percent income tax is deducted on their sale electronically.
However, if amendments were made to FTR, it would allow FBR officials to harass the exporters which would result out opening floodgates of corruption and multiplying problems for the export community, he added. He also demanded that that markup rate should be brought into single digit as no profitable business could be carried out with exceptionally high markup rate.
Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), demanded release of entire amount of pending refund claims. He said that refund claims of Rs.38 billion were stuck up which were creating severe liquidity problems for the exporters.
Syed Nahid Abbas, Central Chairman PHMA, said that the value added textile sector is not only earning precious foreign exchange for the country but also providing jobs to millions of industrial workers. Therefore, the government should take measures to resolve its genuine problems on priority basis, he added.
Rana Altaf, former Senior Vice Chairman PHMA, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, Mr. Javed Aslam, Hajji Muhammad Saleem, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Shaheen Tabsum, Mian Asif Iqbal and other members were also present.
