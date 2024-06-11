Open Menu

Value Added Textile Sector Demands Continuity Of FTR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Value added textile sector demands continuity of FTR

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The value added textile sector has demanded continuity of Final Tax Regime (FTR), apprehending that amendments to it would multiply problems of the exporters.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chaudhary Salamat Ali, Group Leader Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), said that the exporters are already paying 1% final income tax and under FTR hundred percent income tax is deducted on their sale electronically.

However, if amendments were made to FTR, it would allow FBR officials to harass the exporters which would result out opening floodgates of corruption and multiplying problems for the export community, he added. He also demanded that that markup rate should be brought into single digit as no profitable business could be carried out with exceptionally high markup rate.

Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), demanded release of entire amount of pending refund claims. He said that refund claims of Rs.38 billion were stuck up which were creating severe liquidity problems for the exporters.

Syed Nahid Abbas, Central Chairman PHMA, said that the value added textile sector is not only earning precious foreign exchange for the country but also providing jobs to millions of industrial workers. Therefore, the government should take measures to resolve its genuine problems on priority basis, he added.

Rana Altaf, former Senior Vice Chairman PHMA, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, Mr. Javed Aslam, Hajji Muhammad Saleem, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Shaheen Tabsum, Mian Asif Iqbal and other members were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Faisalabad Exchange Business Sale Rashid Chamber FBR Commerce Textile Government Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

6 minutes ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

47 minutes ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

50 minutes ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

54 minutes ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

19 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

19 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan