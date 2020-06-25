Value addition, aggressive marketing strategy vital to boost Pakistan mango export: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday while calling for value addition and an aggressive marketing strategy to explore new markets for Pakistan's mango exports, asked Ministry of National food Security and Research to chalk out a plan of action accordingly.

Chairing a meeting to increase the export of mangoes through trade diplomacy and showcasing of Pakistan' superior quality mangoes in the international market, the president observed that the country needed to upgrade its current marketing strategy to enhance the mango export.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood, Secretary Commerce Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem, Secretary Aviation Hasan Nasir Jamy, and Patron in Chief All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters Association Waheed Ahmed.

Syed Fakhar Imam briefed the president about the issues and challenges being faced by the exporters and growers.

He emphasized the need for adopting best agricultural practices to increase mango yield.

The president said that mangoes had great export potential and directed the ministries concerned to take effective measures by up-grading the existing facilities, introducing modern farming techniques and training of human resource to bolster the mango export.

He underscored the need for better coordination among the growers, exporters and relevant ministries and organizations to help increase the export of agricultural products.