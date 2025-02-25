Value addition by processing mushrooms into pickles boost market demand in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The processing of mushrooms into organic pickles had significantly enhanced their market demand and production, transforming them into a more valuable and accessible nutritional product.

The concept of value addition through mushroom-based pickles has yielded promising results, increasing consumer interest in Peshawar, says Zeeshan Khattak, an MPhil scholar from Agriculture University.

After completing his education, Zeeshan ventured into mushroom farming, recognizing its potential as a profitable, low-investment business.

Zeeshan started mushroom farming with the brand name of Alfuuriyaat, an Arabic word means Fungi.

Speaking to APP, Zeeshan highlighted that while mushroom farming offers substantial returns, its real potential lies in value addition, which can significantly boost both profitability and consumer demand.

"A major challenge for mushroom growers is market fluctuations, which often lead to price depreciation and stock spoilage," he explained.

To address these challenges, Zeeshan and his business partners conducted market research and identified an effective solution—introducing protein-rich mushroom pickles.

"The results have been highly encouraging, with a noticeable increase in demand in market and stores," he noted.

By pickling mushrooms, entrepreneurs have not only extended their shelf life but also introduced a unique addition to local cuisine, enhancing both flavor and culinary diversity.

Zeeshan began mushroom farming four years ago in a rented house. Today, he has expanded operations to a dedicated farm in Hassan Abdal area, supplying markets in Islamabad and Wah.

Recently, he showcased his mushroom-based products, including Mushroom Achar and Mushroom Cookies, at the KP Business Expo held at Peshawar University.

"The feedback for pickles was overwhelmingly positive, motivating me to enhance production further," he shared.

The Mushroom Achar is available in three different packaging sizes—350g, 450g, and 690g—priced starting from Rs. 450 onwards.

The company is supplying mushroom pickles in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis and even to Islamabad, he shared.

Food lovers can also obtain the product through placing orders online with home delivery offers, he added.

Additionally, Zeeshan is working on introducing mushroom supplement tablets designed for individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure.

"We are in discussions with a Lahore-based company for packaging, and the product will soon be launched in the market," he revealed.

Emphasizing the economic potential of mushroom farming, Zeeshan encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore this sector.

"Mushroom cultivation is easily manageable and can provide sustainable livelihoods for thousands of unemployed youth," he suggested.