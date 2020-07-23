'Value addition could improve Covid-hit horticulture exports'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):The timely support from the government to the horticulture sector could lead to opening of new global markets for Pakistan in post Covid19 world, said experts.

Economic and Agri-sector experts shared their views with the participants during the public-private dialogue 'Value addition and exports in horticulture sector' organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in collaboration with Pakistan Business Council (PBC) here on Thursday.

General Manager, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company, Ministry of Commerce, Sarfraz Iqbal, informed the participants that Covid-19 has negatively impacted supply chains in the horticulture sector. However, he said, there is high demand abroad for health and nutrition foods which Pakistan needs to capture.

Iqbal added further that while European Union has allowed import in their region through electronic documentation, Pakistan is trying to negotiate with other countries if our export can go there in a similar manner.

Chairperson, Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Syed Yawar Ali, while covering various aspects of the horticulture sector, opined that that uplift in horticulture requires immediate support from the government as we need to understand the developments taking place in genetics, technology, modern farm and food processing practices.

"We need to bring large global horticulture companies to Pakistan to help our farmers and industry in upgradation," Yawar Ali urged the government to embark on a 10-years long term strategy for improving skills and incentives in this sector.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, while moderating the discussion underpinned the need for various government bodies to get involved in this sector's trade facilitation.

He advised the relevant departments to look into international evidence around innovations in horticulture as well as reduction in information, marketing and distribution costs faced by the horticulture sector.

He added that the Board of Investment should lure quality foreign investment which can enhance export potential of this sector. The State Bank of Pakistan should look into more flexible financing options for horticulture exporters who only have a seasonal demand.

Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Abdul Karim Memon, was of the view that the future of the sector lies in packaged food. Therefore, packaging industry should come forward and provide recommendations on how it can be facilitated by the government.

Ehsan Malik, CEO PBC, while summarizing PBC's research on this subject said that the demand for horticulture is growing globally. Hence, there is significant unmet export potential in this sector. He added further that Pakistan's current exports of horticulture sector are of low value and only limited to a few markets in the world. Hence, he suggested, steps are required to improve yield, make availability of improved quality seed possible and scale up training to farmers.

Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods, lamented that farmers and food processing companies continue to face regulatory burden which increases cost of doing business. Aamer Hayat Bhandara, of Hayat Farms said that due to higher costs, farmers are forced to use cheaper fertilizer and pesticides that reduces export quality.

Khalil Sattar, CEO of K&N Foods also covered various aspects of the sector and said that we need to invite large multinationals from abroad to highlight the potential of Pakistan in the horticulture sector.