Value of FDA properties reassessed for revenue generation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has reassessed value of its properties including shops and plots for revenue generation.

Presiding over the meeting of FDA price Assessment Committee here on Tuesday, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that various business models are under consideration to increase income of the authority so that it could execute its development projects easily.

He said that FDA has made a comprehensive plan to lease out its all residential & commercial plots and shops situated in FDA city, Madina Town, Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony, Ahmad Nagar, Gulistan Colony, Truck Stand and other private housing colonies after reassessing their market value.

He said that FDA would also lease out its marquees situated in FDA City in addition to utilizing its 925 Kanals of land situated at Madina Town near Government College Women University so that maximum revenue could be generated for the authority.

He directed the FDA officers to evolve a comprehensive monitoring mechanism for looking after FDA properties besides installing informative boards on FDA plots falling in private housing colonies. These plots would be auctioned for providing health, education and other utility services to the residents of these areas, he added.

The meeting discussed various matters and reassessed values of FDA plots and shops unanimously.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.