Open Menu

Value Of FDA Properties Reassessed For Revenue Generation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Value of FDA properties reassessed for revenue generation

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has reassessed value of its properties including shops and plots for revenue generation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has reassessed value of its properties including shops and plots for revenue generation.

Presiding over the meeting of FDA price Assessment Committee here on Tuesday, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that various business models are under consideration to increase income of the authority so that it could execute its development projects easily.

He said that FDA has made a comprehensive plan to lease out its all residential & commercial plots and shops situated in FDA city, Madina Town, Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony, Ahmad Nagar, Gulistan Colony, Truck Stand and other private housing colonies after reassessing their market value.

He said that FDA would also lease out its marquees situated in FDA City in addition to utilizing its 925 Kanals of land situated at Madina Town near Government College Women University so that maximum revenue could be generated for the authority.

He directed the FDA officers to evolve a comprehensive monitoring mechanism for looking after FDA properties besides installing informative boards on FDA plots falling in private housing colonies. These plots would be auctioned for providing health, education and other utility services to the residents of these areas, he added.

The meeting discussed various matters and reassessed values of FDA plots and shops unanimously.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Education Price Gulistan Women Market All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

16 minutes ago
 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public c ..

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

16 minutes ago
 PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent ..

PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent in CW Youth Games

16 minutes ago
 Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 ..

Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 Years - Trade Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Dan ..

Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Danube port

15 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) w ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) welcomes appointment of Malik A ..

15 minutes ago
AJK PM felicitates students for securing first thr ..

AJK PM felicitates students for securing first three positions in exams

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on ..

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on Governor Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - ..

Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - Air Force

16 minutes ago
 Belarus Received Over 50% of Russian Nuclear Arms ..

Belarus Received Over 50% of Russian Nuclear Arms Meant for Stationing in Countr ..

11 minutes ago
 FCCI congratulates district administration for mai ..

FCCI congratulates district administration for maintaining peace during Muharram ..

11 minutes ago
 European nations to evacuate citizens after Niger ..

European nations to evacuate citizens after Niger coup

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan