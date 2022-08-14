Value of freedom needs to be known from nations in occupation: Gen (R) Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood Ur Rehman Kayani on Sunday said the nation must honour it's motherland and freedom as the value of freedom needs to be known from those nations who were living in slavery and subjugation.

He was addressing at a seminar held on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day Celebrations under the auspices of PANAH.

In his presidential address at the forum of the Association, Major General (R) Masood Ur Rehman Kayani said, "In Pakistan, we celebrate social and religious rituals with great freedom. If we look at our Kashmiri brethren, we will know the value of freedom. Therefore we all should take steps for the betterment of our country because if Pakistan is strong then we will be strong." He said as a nation all of us had to think that a strong nation would guarantee of a strong country and especially the young generation that was the future of our country.

Therefore, PANAH has always emphasized on training to strengthen the youth of the nation, he added.

Secretary General PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman briefed the participants on PANAH's services to the nation and contributions to the development of the country.

PANAH has not only reduced the suffering of the people but also reduced the burden of diseases on the country for contributing for a healthy nation, he said.

He added that for this, PANAH organised awareness seminars, walks, workshops and free medical camps all over the country and was also working as Pakistan's ambassador in Afghanistan, which had added more to honour of Pakistan.

"In order to provide better health facilities to our countrymen, PANAH is working with the government to make laws for health and at the same time conducting heart operations for deserving people and so far about 600 people have been operated. Apart from this, Panah actively participates in the event of any sudden calamity and provides all possible help to its compatriots," he said.

Naeem Akram Qureshi, a senior member of PANAH hosted the seminar, Major General (R) Mohammad Ashraf Khan, General (R) Kamal Akbar, General (R) Ashoor Khan, women and children from all walks of life participated in the event .