Value of Gwadar increased after construction of international port in deep water: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that Gwadar has always been the center of attention of global economic forces due to its geographical location.

He said that the importance of Gwadar has increased after the construction of the international port in deep water, which was the shortest shipping route in the entire region.

He expressed these views while talking during a briefing at the Development Institute, Gwadar.

While appreciating the proposed construction and development project and the role of GDA, he said that the speed of work on all the small and big projects under construction should be accelerated so that the local people could also benefit from their fruits.

He said that concrete steps would take to ensure the supply of all basic facilities, especially clean water, to the people of Gwadar.

Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur Rehman Qambrani while giving a briefing to Governor Balochistan said that a comprehensive investment plan was made for the development of natural and human resources in Gwadar and to achieve this goal.

The Gwadar Development Authority has laid emphasis on the construction and development of Gwadar's infrastructure in its early days in order to compile the master plan and implement it, he said.

It was stated in the brief that in the initial phase of the Gwadar Master Plan, the basic necessities of life and major projects of public