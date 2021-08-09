Valued at Rs 120mln, 'Ariel Empress Tsarina' passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :One of the immensely superb, extravagantly bravura and tremendously grandiose eagles of the Northern Hemisphere breeds passed away on Sunday at the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) Pakistan.

According to Dr. Fraz Mian and Waleed Adeel, the spokespersons for the ECFA, the regal bird belonged to Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as golden eagle, and it was adequately capable to dive at a speed of up to 320 km/hour - glide at a speed of over 190 km/hour, with a horizontal speed of over 127 km/hour. Golden eagles are known for their agility, speediness and the strident snatching talons. At present, there are only six living sub-species of golden eagles across Eurasia, North Africa, North America and certain parts of Asia.

Though the apex predator named 'Irchee Tsarina' was just about 14 to 16 months old, it bared and exhibited such stalking and gallantry traits that one cannot grasp forthwith. Due to the prudent distinctions the regal bird held, its negotiations for some UAE falconers were underway through the rock-bottom brackets of Rs80-120 million.

The spokespersons said that the majestic bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetic personae to its credit. The illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, far stretching hallux claw and far pervasive claw-hook were the distinctive features that set the majestic bird aside from the contemporary.

The outstanding bird named 'Irchee Tsarina', and titled 'The Ariel Empress' was a captive golden eagle who glared and graced the aviary of the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ECFA) Pakistan, which is envisaged by Prof.

Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, in order to undertake and endure falconry in lieu of the ornithological perspectives.

According to the spokespersons, the ECFA is dedicated to retain the rare species, the unusual bloodlines and the distinct heritages of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers. "The ECF aviary is privileged to hold gigantic birds – quite elegantly overpassing the genera-descriptions of the eagles at the zoos expositions of the sub-continent region," said the spokespersons.

Usual life expectancy of golden eagles ranges from 30 to 40 years, whereas the Tsarina Empress passed away in a quite younger age. "Nevertheless, the ECFA is dedicated to its goals stated far and wide, yet our birds continuously face critical issues on account of acclimatization and other adaptation measures, which need upkeep support from individuals or the quarters concerned to falconry in specific, and ornithology in general," say the spokespersons.

The East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of the Ornithology Research Initiative (ORI) Pakistan. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region, dreamt up and conserved by Prof.

Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, who is a cross-disciplinary researcher in applied and normative sciences, a post-doctoral P.I. and an ornithologist as well. Recently he has been chronicled amongst 'Top of the Top 10' extravagantly towering silhouettes who were shortlisted out of 1.6 million notables from over 190 countries by the 'Impact Hallmarks' for 1st of the 21st Century's "Bi-Decadal Impacts Gazette".