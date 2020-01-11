UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van-car Collision Claims One Life Near Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:28 PM

Van-car collision claims one life near Attock

As many as one person killed, while other eight were sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van collided with a Car near Attock on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as one person killed, while other eight were sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van collided with a Car near Attock on Saturday.

As per details, Police and rescue officials said the accident took place near Attock where a passenger Van collided head-on with a car, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.

The accident occurred when the van driver overtook another vehicle and rammed into the car which was coming from the opposite direction, a rescue sources confirmed, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams took the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them dead.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Car Van Attock Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Cousin of late Oman sultan appointed as new ruler

2 minutes ago

Russia's Alexandrova wins maiden WTA title in Shen ..

2 minutes ago

Brisbane International semi-finals results

2 minutes ago

N.Korea to Have No More Talks on Denuclearization ..

13 minutes ago

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane which res ..

20 minutes ago

IRSA releases 30,400 cusecs water

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.