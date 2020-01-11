Van-car collision claims one life near Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as one person killed, while other eight were sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van collided with a Car near Attock on Saturday.

As per details, Police and rescue officials said the accident took place near Attock where a passenger Van collided head-on with a car, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.

The accident occurred when the van driver overtook another vehicle and rammed into the car which was coming from the opposite direction, a rescue sources confirmed, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams took the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them dead.