Van catches fire in burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A Passenger-less van caught fire suddenly, however the driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle.

According to Rescue 1122, a Hiace van, parked at Madinah Wagon Stand caught fire suddenly.

However, there was no passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and conductor jumped out of the van following sudden fire.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire. The cause of fire was stated short-circuit.