UrduPoint.com

Van Catches Fire In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Van catches fire in burewala

A Passenger-less van caught fire suddenly, however the driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A Passenger-less van caught fire suddenly, however the driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle.

According to Rescue 1122, a Hiace van, parked at Madinah Wagon Stand caught fire suddenly.

However, there was no passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and conductor jumped out of the van following sudden fire.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire. The cause of fire was stated short-circuit.

Related Topics

Fire Driver Vehicle Van SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

17 minutes ago
 Nadal says Djokovic should be allowed to play Aust ..

Nadal says Djokovic should be allowed to play Australian Open

4 minutes ago
 AIOU uploads workshop results on its website

AIOU uploads workshop results on its website

4 minutes ago
 India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soa ..

India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

4 minutes ago
 Multi-million automatic Met office established at ..

Multi-million automatic Met office established at CCRI to promote agriculture in ..

4 minutes ago
 PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.