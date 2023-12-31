Van driver dies, seven hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) A van driver was crushed to death while seven others sustained injuries due to a collision between a minivan and a bus near Qasba Marral chowk Larr here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a minivan carrying chemicals was on its way when suddenly a passenger bus collided with it near Larr.

As a result, van driver died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and four injured to Nishtar hospital. Three injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Shujabad.

The deceased driver was identified as 33 years old Abdul Latif s/o Abdul Majeed resident of Khokhran.

