PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A driver of a school vehicle was killed and two students were injured when unknown assailants opened fire on them in Guli Bagh area of Swat on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, its team reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.

The driver was identified as Hussain Ahmed son of Anyatullah while two students of Swat Public School injured in the incident were identified as Azhar Hussain son of Jan Bakhat, resident of Dir, and Mamnon son of Shafqat, resident of Chitral.