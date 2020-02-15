Van-dumper collision claims 5 lives on Pindi-Fateh Jang road

5 persons died and 11 got injured in van-dumper collision on Pindi-Fateh Jang road near Qutbal Toll plaza Saturday

FATEH JANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) 5 persons died and 11 got injured in van-dumper collision on Pindi-Fateh Jang road near Qutbal Toll plaza Saturday.Rescue sources said incident took place due to negligence and wrong crossing by dumper driver.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene on information and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Fateh Jang road.The doctors referred 5 critically injured persons to Rawalpindi.Police said the ill-fated van was on its way from Rawalpindi to Pindigheb. Those who have injured and died in the incident hail from Pindigheb.The dumper driver fled the scene.