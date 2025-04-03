Van-Motorcycle Collision In Kashmore Leaves 1 Dead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday morning when a speeding van collided with him in Kashmore district.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when the speeding van, reportedly traveling at a high speed, collided with the motorcycle and killed a man on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.
The deceased motorcyclist was yet not being identified and Police took the van driver into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Van-Motorcycle collision in Kashmore leaves 1 dead2 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian died in road accident1 hour ago
-
Military occupation takes toll as IIOJK registers 13,000 cancer cases annually1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's first humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanma ..10 hours ago
-
People celebrate third day of Eid10 hours ago
-
AJK PM hosts Eid-ul-Fitr delegations, vows to address public grievances10 hours ago
-
6 injured in Karachi dumper accident11 hours ago
-
Two dacoits killed in shootout with police in Attock11 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Ch. Anwaar ul Haq with best wishes11 hours ago
-
PIA flights for UK to start soon: Asif11 hours ago
-
Global Disability Summit starts in Berlin11 hours ago
-
BYC spreading propaganda against security forces: DIG Quetta11 hours ago