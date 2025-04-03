Open Menu

Van-Motorcycle Collision In Kashmore Leaves 1 Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Van-Motorcycle collision in Kashmore leaves 1 dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed on Thursday morning when a speeding van collided with him in Kashmore district.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when the speeding van, reportedly traveling at a high speed, collided with the motorcycle and killed a man on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

The deceased motorcyclist was yet not being identified and Police took the van driver into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.

