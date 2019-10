Van overturns, 5 injured Hujra shah Muqeem

Van overturned Tuesday leaving 5 passengers injured in Hujra Shah Muqeem.Speedy van near Hujra Shah Muqeem overturned resulting 5 passengers including woman injured

Hujra shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Van overturned Tuesday leaving 5 passengers injured in Hujra Shah Muqeem.Speedy van near Hujra Shah Muqeem overturned resulting 5 passengers including woman injured.

Van was going to Okhora from Lahore where its tire burst suddenly and van overturned in Akhtar Abad; Source said. Injured include Kashif, Shokat, Irshad, jabbar,and Gulshan. Victims have been shifted to Ranala Hospital for medical treatment.