Van Overturns In Naushahro Feroze District; 8 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Van overturns in Naushahro Feroze district; 8 injured

At least eight people including women sustained serious injuries when a passenger van was overturned near National Highway in Naushahro Feroze district on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :At least eight people including women sustained serious injuries when a passenger van was overturned near National Highway in Naushahro Feroze district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a bus carrying passengers was on its way when it overturned while saving a motorcyclist.

Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and launched investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

