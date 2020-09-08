Van Overturns In Naushahro Feroze District; 8 Injured
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :At least eight people including women sustained serious injuries when a passenger van was overturned near National Highway in Naushahro Feroze district on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a bus carrying passengers was on its way when it overturned while saving a motorcyclist.
Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
Police have registered a case and launched investigations.