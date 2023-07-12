Open Menu

Van Owner's Association Irks Over Illegal Collection Of Amount From Transporters

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Van owner's association irks over illegal collection of amount from transporters

President All Sindh Van owners association Manzoor Brohi has demanded of the Sindh Government to provide Government transport depots to their custody to stop collecting illegal amounts from transporters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :President All Sindh Van owners association Manzoor Brohi has demanded of the Sindh Government to provide Government transport depots to their custody to stop collecting illegal amounts from transporters.

Addressing a press conference here in Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday He said that Van transporters were irked with the attitude of traffic police, private extortionists and transport department.

He said that van service had been included in bus transport from 1st July and tax was being collected in the toll plaza, the same as fixed for Buses only.

He deplored that due to the unavailability of transport depots van owners were forced to pay Rs.2500 to Rs.3000 as extortion while Traffic police were also charging illegal amounts in the wake of CNG Gas Cylinder and file challan which impacts their business.

They Demanded of Sindh Transport Minister to resolve their issues at the earliest

Related Topics

Sindh CNG Police Business Traffic Hyderabad Same Van July Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

10 minutes ago
 Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport ..

Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport intensified

10 minutes ago
 GB government approves another project for LMS la ..

GB government approves another project for LMS lab establishment in government ..

10 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situatio ..

Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situation: DC

10 minutes ago
 UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

17 minutes ago
 Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech histori ..

Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech historic: Ali Hassan

17 minutes ago
Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays ..

Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays for 'Damage' to Kiev - G7 Decl ..

17 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

34 minutes ago
 Railways network being shifted on solar system :CE ..

Railways network being shifted on solar system :CEO

17 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

34 minutes ago
 MUET announces interviews for candidates' admissio ..

MUET announces interviews for candidates' admission in new academic year

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by Rs.500 to 204,400 per tola

Gold rates down by Rs.500 to 204,400 per tola

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan