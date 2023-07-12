President All Sindh Van owners association Manzoor Brohi has demanded of the Sindh Government to provide Government transport depots to their custody to stop collecting illegal amounts from transporters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :President All Sindh Van owners association Manzoor Brohi has demanded of the Sindh Government to provide Government transport depots to their custody to stop collecting illegal amounts from transporters.

Addressing a press conference here in Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday He said that Van transporters were irked with the attitude of traffic police, private extortionists and transport department.

He said that van service had been included in bus transport from 1st July and tax was being collected in the toll plaza, the same as fixed for Buses only.

He deplored that due to the unavailability of transport depots van owners were forced to pay Rs.2500 to Rs.3000 as extortion while Traffic police were also charging illegal amounts in the wake of CNG Gas Cylinder and file challan which impacts their business.

They Demanded of Sindh Transport Minister to resolve their issues at the earliest