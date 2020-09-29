UrduPoint.com
Van Owners To Observe Wheel Jam Strike On October 3

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Van owners to observe wheel jam strike on October 3

The Sindh Van Owners Association Tuesday announced to observe wheel jam strike on October 03 against removal of CNG kits from public transport vehicles by the Motorway Police and Sindh Transport Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Van Owners Association Tuesday announced to observe wheel jam strike on October 03 against removal of CNG kits from public transport vehicles by the Motorway Police and Sindh Transport Department.

The action was initiated after a recent tragic accident which occurred at M9 motorway near Lucky cement factory last week.

Addressing a press conference, Mir Manzoor Ali Brohi and other office bearers of the association said the the crackdown was being conducted without an inquiry of the accident which was injustice with the transporters. They demanded to stop operation for removal of CNG kits from transport vans. They demanded for stopping action against public transport vehicles failing which complete wheel jam would be observed on October 03. They alleged that motorway police and other authorities concerned were responsible for that tragic accident which claimed the lives of 15 innocent people.

