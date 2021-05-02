Van-pickup collision kills 3, hurts several

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 13 other hurt when a van and a pickup truck collided at Kalat division near Khuzdar on Sunday afternoon.

According to details, the passengers were travelling in van when their vehicle collided with the pickup coming from the other direction at Kalat, which claims three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Following the accident, rescue teams and local police reached the site immediately after they were informed.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Khuzdar for identification and medio-legal procedures.

Further investigations on the matter are underway.