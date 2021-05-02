UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van-pickup Collision Kills 3, Hurts Several

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Van-pickup collision kills 3, hurts several

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 13 other hurt when a van and a pickup truck collided at Kalat division near Khuzdar on Sunday afternoon.

According to details, the passengers were travelling in van when their vehicle collided with the pickup coming from the other direction at Kalat, which claims three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Following the accident, rescue teams and local police reached the site immediately after they were informed.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Khuzdar for identification and medio-legal procedures.

Further investigations on the matter are underway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Vehicle Van Kalat Khuzdar SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

54 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.