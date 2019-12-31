Van plunges into ravine leaving 4 dead, 11 wounded at Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Four passengers died on the spot while other eleven wounded when a speeding van plunged into ravine near Wazirabad industrial city located in Gujranwala District, Punjab on early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said a van full of passengers plunged into ravine after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy fog in morning, a private news channel reported.

Rescuers officials reached at the accident site and began shifting the victims to Civil hospital Gujranwala.

The condition of few injured was reported as critical, they said.