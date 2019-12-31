UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Plunges Into Ravine Leaving 4 Dead, 11 Wounded At Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Van plunges into ravine leaving 4 dead, 11 wounded at Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Four passengers died on the spot while other eleven wounded when a speeding van plunged into ravine near Wazirabad industrial city located in Gujranwala District, Punjab on early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said a van full of passengers plunged into ravine after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy fog in morning, a private news channel reported.

Rescuers officials reached at the accident site and began shifting the victims to Civil hospital Gujranwala.

The condition of few injured was reported as critical, they said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Punjab Driver Vehicle Died Gujranwala Van Wazirabad SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

10 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

10 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

10 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.