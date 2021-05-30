UrduPoint.com
Van Plunges Into River Leaving 8 Dead In Chitral

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Van plunges into river leaving 8 dead in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Atleast eight passengers lost their lives when a passenger van plunged into Yarkhun River of Chitral on wee hours of Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident was occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge over the bridge.

More than10 passengers were boarded on the van among which two were rescued by locals, a private channels reported.

Rescue officials said the deceased were identified as Asrar Ahmed, Mrs Shehzad, Ejaz Wali, Sultan, Umeed Nabi, Mughal, Deedarudin and his wife.

