Van rams into footpath killing 2 persons near Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed on the spot when a speeding van ran over a footpath at motorway near Ghotki on early Monday morning.

The ill-fated van was going to Karachi when incident occurred.

Police said the incident occurred near Ghotki, when a over-speeding van lost its control and initially hit a tree then ran over the footpath, a private news channel reported.

The police held the driver of the van responsible for the accident saying he had fallen asleep which led to the accident.

The wounded persons were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital,while the bodies have been handed over to the family after the initial investigation, rescue officials said,