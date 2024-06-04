Open Menu

Van-rickshaw Collision In Sanghar Claims 1 Life, Several Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) At least one person was killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a collision between a van and a rickshaw in Sanghar on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Shahpur Chakar Road where a speedy van collided with a rickshaw, in a result one was killed and twelve others wounded, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources informed that children and women were among the injured.

