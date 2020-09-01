Two mourners had lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries when a speedy passenger van ran over a convoy of mourners on Qazi Ahmed Road, on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two mourners had lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries when a speedy passenger van ran over a convoy of mourners on Qazi Ahmed Road, on Tuesday. The driver of the speedy passenger van that was heading to Moro lost control over the steering and ran over mourners who were going to attend a Majlis at village Zardari.

Those killed include Ahmed Zardari and Allah Dad Zardari. Police impounded the van and arrested the van driver.