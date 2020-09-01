UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Runs Over Mourner's Convoy Killing 2

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Van runs over mourner's convoy killing 2

Two mourners had lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries when a speedy passenger van ran over a convoy of mourners on Qazi Ahmed Road, on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two mourners had lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries when a speedy passenger van ran over a convoy of mourners on Qazi Ahmed Road, on Tuesday. The driver of the speedy passenger van that was heading to Moro lost control over the steering and ran over mourners who were going to attend a Majlis at village Zardari.

Those killed include Ahmed Zardari and Allah Dad Zardari. Police impounded the van and arrested the van driver.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Driver Road Van

Recent Stories

RIA Novosti Journalist Released From Police Depart ..

31 seconds ago

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats Checking Reports About RIA Novos ..

33 seconds ago

Shaukat for strict action against petrol pumps, CN ..

34 seconds ago

Brazil's GDP Sees Record Contraction of 9.7% in 2n ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean Economy Ministry Proposes Record Budg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.