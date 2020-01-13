Van-tractor trolly collision leaves two dead in Pattoki

Atleast two persons were killed when a speeding passenger van collided with a tractor trolly near Pattoki, a city in the Kasur district of Punjab on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were killed when a speeding passenger van collided with a tractor trolly near Pattoki, a city in the Kasur district of Punjab on Monday.

According to details, accident took place near Pattoki where an over speeding van collided with another vehicle coming from opposite direction.

In a result of accident two persons died on the spot, rescue sources said.

The police impounded both vehicles started investigation, private news channel reported.

Rescue officials reached the site when they informed and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities.