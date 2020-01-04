UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van-trailer Collision Claims 3 Lives

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:49 PM

Van-trailer collision claims 3 lives

Three persons are reported to have been killed in trailer-van collision in Adda Qadirabad are on the night between Friday and Saturday

SAHIWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Three persons are reported to have been killed in trailer-van collision in Adda Qadirabad are on the night between Friday and Saturday.The speedy trailer rammed into the passenger van leaving 3 people dead and 9 injured.The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene on information.The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Van

Recent Stories

Iraqi Armed Forces Deny Information About Airstrik ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) M.Phil/Ph.D e ..

42 seconds ago

Separate counter set up at new international airpo ..

44 seconds ago

Senate, NA sessions scheduled for today postponed ..

21 minutes ago

Heart attack: New protein therapy may improve reco ..

47 seconds ago

Weight loss surgery reduces skin cancer risk

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.