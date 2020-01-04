Van-trailer collision claims 3 lives

Three persons are reported to have been killed in trailer-van collision in Adda Qadirabad are on the night between Friday and Saturday

SAHIWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Three persons are reported to have been killed in trailer-van collision in Adda Qadirabad are on the night between Friday and Saturday.The speedy trailer rammed into the passenger van leaving 3 people dead and 9 injured.The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene on information.The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have started investigation.