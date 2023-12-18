Van-truck collision claims four lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Four people were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after a head-on collision between a passenger van and a truck at Chunawala road in Hasilpur a city of Bahawalpur District on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources, a truck rammed into the passenger van and destroyed it completely, as a result, four persons lost their lives on the spot, a Private news channel reported. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

The accident occurred due to heavy fog, police said.