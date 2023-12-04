Open Menu

Van-truck Collision In Kashmore Killed 5, Several Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Van-truck collision in Kashmore killed 5, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) At least five people were killed while several others sustained serious injuries after a horrified collision between a van and a truck near Karampur area of Kashmore District of Sindh on early Monday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said that a high-speed truck hit a van carrying passengers which resulted in the death of five people including a woman, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams reached the site and pulled the bodies and the injured from the van’s wreckage and shifted the injured and bodies to Hospital.

The driver of the truck escaped leaving his vehicle behind which was impounded later by the police.

Reportedly, the FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Driver Vehicle Van Kashmore SITE Women FIR From

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

37 minutes ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

42 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

1 day ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan