Van, truck collision kills 4 in Chichawatni

In a collision between a van and truck, occurred in Chichawatni this afternoon, at least four people were killed and the other one is in a serious condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :In a collision between a van and truck, occurred in Chichawatni this afternoon, at least four people were killed and the other one is in a serious condition.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place due to the recklessness of the van driver.

The rescue teams reached on the spot soon after the sad incident and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, Pakistan Television (ptv) news Monday reported.