UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van, Truck Collision Kills 4 In Chichawatni

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:36 PM

Van, truck collision kills 4 in Chichawatni

In a collision between a van and truck, occurred in Chichawatni this afternoon, at least four people were killed and the other one is in a serious condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :In a collision between a van and truck, occurred in Chichawatni this afternoon, at least four people were killed and the other one is in a serious condition.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place due to the recklessness of the van driver.

The rescue teams reached on the spot soon after the sad incident and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital, Pakistan Television (ptv) news Monday reported.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Van Chichawatni PTV Sad

Recent Stories

Gov't releases Rs526.3 b for various ongoing, new ..

2 minutes ago

Rs. 451 million released for govt schools in Faisa ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors urge complete lockdown in Ramazan

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Indigenous Community Deprived of Relief A ..

3 minutes ago

ANF recovers heroin from parcel booked for Canada

7 minutes ago

Imperial sells cigar business for 1.2 billion euro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.