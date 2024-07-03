Vandalis Case; Court Adjourns Hearing Till July 29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the production of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Umer Ayub, Ali Nawaz Awan and others in two vandalism cases registered in police stations CTD and Golra.
The Anti-Terrorism Court, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.
During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that a challan for 176 accused, including the PTI founder and Pervaiz Elahi, has been submitted.
Meanwhile, the court issued non-bailable warrants for the absent leaders.
