Vandalis Case; Court Adjourns Hearing Till July 29

Published July 03, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the production of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Umer Ayub, Ali Nawaz Awan and others in two vandalism cases registered in police stations CTD and Golra.

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that a challan for 176 accused, including the PTI founder and Pervaiz Elahi, has been submitted.

Meanwhile, the court issued non-bailable warrants for the absent leaders.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 29.

