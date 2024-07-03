Vandalis case; court adjourns hearing till July 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding the production of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Umer Ayub, Ali Nawaz Awan and others in two vandalism cases registered in police stations CTD and Golra.

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that a challan for 176 accused, including the PTI founder and Pervaiz Elahi, has been submitted.

Meanwhile, the court issued non-bailable warrants for the absent leaders.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 29.