Vandalisation Of Hindu Temple, Attempt To Defame Country : Shunila Ruth

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth on Tuesday said that vandalisation of Hindu temple in Teri village was an attempt of few miscreants to defame the country's image at international level.

She said this during a visit to Hindu temple along with the delegation comprising of minorities representatives and other officials.

She said that sentiments of Hindu community were badly hurt due to desecration of their holy place. The Parliamentary Secretary said that this unacceptable incident had damaged the country's image and added that protection of lives, properties and religious places of the minorities were the responsibility of the state.

